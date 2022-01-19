Sai Life Sciences appoints Sauri Gudlavalleti as Chief Operating Officer

Sai Life Sciences, a leading global Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organization (CRO-CDMO), has appointed Sauri Gudlavalleti as its Chief Operating Officer.

Sauri will report to the CEO & Managing Director, Krishna Kanumuri and drive the company's growth as a new generation, science-driven organization.

Sauri joins Sai Life Sciences from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, where he was heading global R&D and portfolio management for small molecule API & Formulations.

Krishna Kanumuri said, "I am really excited to welcome Sauri on board Sai Life Sciences! He brings with him a strong data-driven, systems approach combined with an innovation mindset and customer focus. "

