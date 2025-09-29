Sahara Group Seeks Court Nod To Sell Properties, Adani Likely Buyer For Multiple Assets Including Aamby Valley

Sahara Group Plans Major Asset Sale to Adani. |

New Delhi: Sahara Group, once led by late Subrata Roy, is planning to sell several of its prime properties to Adani Properties Private Limited, a company owned by Gautam Adani. The group has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking permission for this deal.

Properties Include Aamby Valley and Sahara City

The petition mentions key assets such as Aamby Valley in Maharashtra and Sahara City in Lucknow. The group wants to complete the sale as per the terms outlined in a Term Sheet dated 6 September 2025.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear this plea on 14 October.

Why Sahara Needs Court Approval

Since Sahara Group is involved in ongoing legal matters related to investor refunds, it must get court permission before selling any assets. The group stated that only after various court approvals in the past could it manage to sell some of its movable and immovable assets.

Funds collected from these sales are being deposited in the SEBI-Sahara Refund Account, meant to pay back lakhs of investors.

Rs 16,000 Crore Already Deposited in Refund Account

Out of the total Rs 24,030 crore refund amount, Sahara has already deposited around Rs 16,000 crore through property sales.

Despite help from brokerage firms, SEBI was unable to sell these properties, so Sahara managed it through its own efforts. The group highlighted that this money could only be collected after facing many hurdles.

No Leadership After Subrata Roy’s Death

After the death of Subrata Roy in November 2023, the Sahara Group lost its only major decision-maker.

His family members are not involved in day-to-day operations, but they have agreed to sell the properties to fulfill legal obligations and protect investor interests.

Group Wants Quick Sale for Maximum Value

Sahara Group said it now wants to sell its assets as soon as possible and at the best market value.

This is necessary to comply with court orders, repay liabilities, and close the ongoing contempt proceedings.

The outcome of this case could impact thousands of investors still waiting for refunds and could mark a major step in resolving the long-pending SEBI-Sahara case.