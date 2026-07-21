Sagility Q1 FY27 Profit Rises 73.5% To ₹257.7 Crore, Revenue Climbs 31.5%

Sagility reported a 73.5 percent YoY rise in Q1 FY27 net profit to Rs 257.7 crore. |

Mumbai: Sagility Ltd reported a 73.5 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 257.7 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while revenue from operations increased 31.5 percent to Rs 2,024.3 crore.

Compared with the March 2026 quarter, revenue improved sequentially, although profit before tax moderated due to higher tax expenses and an exceptional charge relating to revised minimum wage-linked employee benefit liabilities.

Opening Performance Summary

The healthcare-focused business process management company reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 2,024.3 crore, up from Rs 1,538.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total income increased to Rs 2,049.0 crore, while profit after tax rose to Rs 257.7 crore from Rs 148.6 crore a year earlier. Total expenses stood at Rs 1,685.9 crore during the quarter.

Sequential Performance

Compared with the March 2026 quarter, revenue from operations rose from Rs 1,963.5 crore to Rs 2,024.3 crore. Total income also improved to Rs 2,049.0 crore from Rs 1,977.8 crore.

Profit before tax declined to Rs 287.5 crore from Rs 363.2 crore, reflecting an exceptional item of Rs 15.1 crore recognised during the quarter.

Tax expense increased to Rs 105.5 crore from Rs 70.7 crore, while profit after tax improved to Rs 257.7 crore from Rs 216.8 crore.

Key Drivers

During the quarter, Sagility completed the acquisition of CareSeed LLC, a U.S.-based healthcare technology company providing quality measurement and risk adjustment solutions.

The acquisition involved a contractual consideration of USD 30 million, including contingent consideration linked to performance targets.

The company also recognised an exceptional past service cost of Rs 15.1 crore following revised minimum wage notifications in Karnataka and Telangana under the New Labour Codes.

Basic and diluted earnings per share improved to Rs 0.56 from Rs 0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

Additional Developments

The Board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 0.10 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. The company said the dividend would result in a cash outflow of about Rs 46.8 crore if approved.

Sagility continues to operate as a single business segment comprising business process management services.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.