Safeguard your family’s financial future with a Bajaj Finance online FD

Investing in your family’s financial future is like building a strong ship that will help them sail smooth, irrespective of how turbulent the waters are. On this International Family Day, secure your family’s future by choosing the right investment option.

While, there are several banks and non-banking financial companies offering attractive investment avenues, choosing the right option could be challenging. Given the current volatile economic scenario, prioritising stability of returns is of utmost importance. With that being said, consider investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD for assured returns and growth of wealth. With Bajaj Finance online FD, you can reap stable returns without risking your investments to market movements.

Here’s why Bajaj Finance online FD is a preferred investment tool for many:

Assured attractive returns

Investment instruments that aren’t linked to market movements, like a fixed depositor savings accounts generally earn lower returns. But, Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit offers one of the highest FD rates.Along with the option to get periodic payouts and a suite of other benefits, senior citizens can enjoy an additional interest rate of 0.25%.Non-senior citizens applying online can also avail an additional interest rate benefit of 0.10%.

Consider that you have invested Rs. 30,00,000 in a Bajaj Finance FD for your family. The table below shows the returns you can receive, basis the tenor you choose.