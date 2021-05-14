Safeguard your family’s financial future with a Bajaj Finance online FD

Investing in your family’s financial future is like building a strong ship that will help them sail smooth, irrespective of how turbulent the waters are. On this International Family Day, secure your family’s future by choosing the right investment option.
While, there are several banks and non-banking financial companies offering attractive investment avenues, choosing the right option could be challenging. Given the current volatile economic scenario, prioritising stability of returns is of utmost importance. With that being said, consider investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD for assured returns and growth of wealth. With Bajaj Finance online FD, you can reap stable returns without risking your investments to market movements.
Here’s why Bajaj Finance online FD is a preferred investment tool for many:
Assured attractive returns
Investment instruments that aren’t linked to market movements, like a fixed depositor savings accounts generally earn lower returns. But, Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit offers one of the highest FD rates.Along with the option to get periodic payouts and a suite of other benefits, senior citizens can enjoy an additional interest rate of 0.25%.Non-senior citizens applying online can also avail an additional interest rate benefit of 0.10%.
Consider that you have invested Rs. 30,00,000 in a Bajaj Finance FD for your family. The table below shows the returns you can receive, basis the tenor you choose.
A 5-year tenor yields Rs. 7,46,061 more at maturity as compared to a 2-year tenor. Hence, locking in savings for a longer tenor is recommended if growing a large corpus for your family is your aim.
The table below shows the returns at maturity for senior citizens, with the same investment amount of Rs. 30,00,000 and different tenors.
Thus, you can look at attractive FD rates, for senior and non-senior citizens, applicable to different tenors. You can choose the tenors, as per your family’s requirements and liquidity needs.
Flexible payout options
Sometimes, your family needs additional funds on a periodic basis, like school and college fees, extra-curricular courses, regular medical expenses, etc.
For managing these recurring expenses, you can invest an amount in the non-cumulative FDs from Bajaj Finance.
Let’s suppose that you invest Rs. 30,00,000 in a 5-year non-cumulative plan. The interest payout options and earnings that you would be getting are mentioned in the table given below.
You can choose an interest payout option that suits your family’s requirements.
Convenient online investment process
With Bajaj Finance online FD, one can invest via a hassle-free, paperless, online process within a few minutes. You can opt for contactless deposits or easy document collections from the comfort of your home. You can also use the FD interest rates calculator, which is available on the Bajaj Finserv website for planning ahead of time.
Bajaj Finance offers the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA. Since these ratings indicate safety and credibility, you can be rest assured that your principal and returns are in safe hands. You can, hence, expect to receive your maturity proceeds on time.
Aiming to achieve financial stability is the best way to safeguard your family’s future and investing in a Bajaj Finance FD would ensure that.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)