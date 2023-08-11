Safeguard your appliances with extended warranty plans

An extended warranty plan is an additional coverage option that you can purchase for your product beyond the manufacturer's original warranty period. Extended warranty offers the similar coverage as the manufacturer’s warranty.

With an extended warranty plan, consumers can save money in the long run by avoiding costly repair or replacement costs. This makes it a worthwhile investment for anyone who wants to protect their products and their wallet.

Features and benefits of an extended warranty plan

These plans are a great way to ensure the longevity and easy repairability of household appliances. Here are some benefits of purchasing extended warranty plans for TV, AC, washing machine, refrigerator, and other home appliances:

· Protection: An extended warranty plan offers protection against costly repairs or replacement of appliances. They offer the similar coverage as the manufacturer warranty but can be extended up to 36 months.

· Easy repair options: Many extended warranty plans offer in-home or on-site repair services. So, you don't have to take your appliance or electronic device to a repair shop or send it to the manufacturer. You can even get remote assistance for smaller repairs.

· Convenience: Extended warranty plans offer the convenience of not having to worry about the repair of appliances arising due to manufacturing defects. You don't have to deal with identifying local technicians or trying to fix things yourself.

· Peace of mind: With an extended warranty plan, you can protect your appliances from unexpected repair costs for an extended period beyond the manufacturer’s warranty.

How to buy an extended warranty plan online?

Multiple online portals provide extended warranty plans for your appliances. You can check the detailed coverage and related terms and conditions before opting for one of these plans.

Buying these plans online is a quick and easy process. You generally need to fill in your personal details, invoice number, and the details of the product you’re buying the extended warranty for. With these plans, you can cover any wear and tear or accidental damages to your appliance. In case you want to know the warranty status of your appliance, you can look for online tools. For example, you can check the warranty status of your Apple device, using Apple warranty check tool.

Extended warranty plans at Bajaj Finance Insurance Mall

Extended warranty plans offer additional coverage beyond the manufacturer's warranty and protect your valuable electronic devices and appliances. One such platform that offers these plans is the Bajaj Finance Insurance Mall. Given below are the key benefits of the plans offered:

· Appliances covered: They offer coverage for electronic gadgets and appliances. This includes smartphones, televisions, laptops, washing machines, and more.

· Services covered: The plans cover repair and replacement expenses of the device in case of a defect or mechanical failure.

· Service centres: Service technician will visit the customer’s premises and will determine the course of action.

· Affordable plans: The plans are affordable, making them a great option to extend the device's warranty. The membership fee starts at as low as Rs. 699.

· Up to 36 months extended warranty: You can easily purchase the plan online and get up to 36 months of extended warranty for your appliances.

Apart from this, the CPP Asset Secure offered through Bajaj Finance comes with additional benefits. There is multilingual assistance for policy-related queries and single-call debit and credit card blocking services.

By opting for an extended warranty plan, you can save money, time, and stress when something goes wrong with your appliance or electronic device. Therefore, it's always wise to consider purchasing an extended warranty plan to safeguard your products and eliminate future uncertainties.

Disclaimer :

*T&C Apply. Bajaj Finance Ltd.(BFL) is merely a distributor of the subscription products, owned by Subscription Service providers. Issuance of the product is at sole discretion of Subscription Service provider. The product shall be governed by Subscription Service providers product T&C’s and BFL does NOT hold any responsibility for the issuance, quality, serviceability, maintenance and any claims post sale. For more details terms and conditions and exclusions please read the product sales brochure carefully before concluding a sale. URN No. ADVT/NR/23/454