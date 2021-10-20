Safe banking tips from Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mumbai Police Cyber Crime

Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMBL) and Mumbai Police Cyber Crime have joined hands to raise awareness about safe banking habits and to safeguard the public at large from falling victim to cybercrime.

Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner, Mumbai Police said, "The Mumbai Cyber Police has been consistently analysing cybercrimes that are taking place and we have noticed that cyber criminals are coming up with new ways to cheat victims. These criminals send suspicious links via a message or email that require recipients to click on them. These links lead the victim to phishing sites.

"Sometimes, fraudsters call asking for OTP or other personal details such as the CVV number of one's credit card. We must be very careful and not share any such confidential information with anyone. We also want to urge citizens that if someone does become the victim of a cybercrime, then please call on the helpline number 100 without delay."

Puneet Kapoor, President - Products, Alternate Channels and Customer Experience Delivery, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Cyber criminals or fraudsters target unsuspecting people by creating panic - your debit card has been blocked or your account has been suspended - or by tempting one with an offer - the promise of a job or converting credit card reward points to cash etc. Through our #SafeBanking initiative with the Mumbai Police Cyber Crime, we urge customers to be extra vigilant and cautious and simply think twice before sharing any information or clicking on a link. Banks do not ask for such information or send such messages and by following some simple rules, we can safeguard our confidential financial information and enjoy a safe and secure banking experience."

Safe Banking Habits

1. Do not share sensitive banking information such as passwords, card details, CVV, OTP, ATM PIN, UPI PIN, Mobile Banking PIN, Net Banking password or any such information with anybody. Kotak will never ask for this information.

2. Only click on links from trusted sources. If you receive an email or text message from an unknown sender asking you to click on a suspicious link, beware and ignore the message altogether. Never respond to a threat or get lured by offers of windfall gains. Banks do not send such messages.

3. You may receive an SMS/call to convert reward points, increase credit limit, get a cashback or a loan at 0% interest and the fraudster will then ask for card/bank details to process the same. Do not share any details, else the fraudster can get access to your account and make unauthorised transactions.

4. Develop a healthy suspicion for email IDs you have not seen before.

5. Refrain from downloading screen sharing apps, which will enable the fraudster to take control of your device, view confidential banking details and access your account and funds without your knowledge.

6. To receive money via UPI, one does not need to scan a QR code or enter a PIN or OTP.

7. Activate SMS and Email alerts to get instant updates on banking transactions. Read transaction-related messages and pop-ups closely.

8. Always keep your contact details updated with the bank.

9. Always visit the bank's official website - www.kotak.com - for the bank's contact details.

10. Similarly, when searching online for contact numbers of e-commerce or any service providers, visit the official company website for contact details.

11. Keep your laptop / mobile devices safe by regularly updating the software released by the system manufacturer.

12. Install reputed antivirus software to protect your system from malicious software.

13. Be wary of SIM cloning - if your SIM card becomes non-operational or gets deactivated suddenly, immediately contact your telecom service provider.

14. Use Positive Pay System to reduce instances of tampering/alteration of cheque.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 04:34 PM IST