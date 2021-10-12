SaaS startup Easocare raises undisclosed Seed funding round

Mumbai-based health-tech startup Easocare has raised an undisclosed amount in Seed investment from a clutch of angel investors.

Incorporated in 2019 by Naman Ambavi, a 19-year old pursuing Computer Science, Easocare launched their flagship platform - Easocare for Pharmacy which is an online platform that allows a retail medical store to commence its online pharmacy website. It empowers the brick-and-mortar pharmacies that have been deeply affected due to the emerging technological trends to leverage technology in this digital era, according to a press release.

With this recent round, Easocare intends to use the funds raised to grow their business operations through a direct-to-consumer offering, increase it’s technical staff, expand sales and marketing efforts and establish key strategic partnerships to grow our customer base.

Naman Ambavi, Founder, Easocare said, “In India, there’s a huge technological gap when it comes to enabling offline stores to convert online, especially medical stores. A traditional e-pharmacy website development would require a huge capital which makes the pharmacy owner skeptical. With our official WhatsApp Business API integration, proprietary algorithms and integrations with various inventory softwares, a fully fledged e-pharmacy portal can be up and running for any retail pharmacy in under 10 minutes.”

Along with their Seed round, Easocare has onboarded Yaaresh Gilan Ferzandi, a graduate of the American School of Bombay.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 03:52 PM IST