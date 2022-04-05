SaaS platform Futwork raises $1 mn funding led by Blume Ventures, Simile Venture Partners

Futwork, sales-as-a-service platform for companies looking to scale their outbound tele-calling operations, has raised $1 million in funding led by Blume Ventures and Simile Venture Partners. Other participants include Silicon Valley based Riverside Ventures and key angels such as Shivakumar Ganesan (Founder - Exotel) and Phanindra Sama (Founder - RedBus).

The funds will be used to build product and grow the team to provide the best on-demand sales as a service engine for companies, powered by work from home tele-callers. The company will focus on enterprise customers and large outbound calling use cases.

Futwork is founded by Armaan Vananchal, Niranjan Nakhate and Sri Ganapathy, who come with considerable experience and backgrounds in product, business and sales. They saw an emerging opportunity in the gig space due to COVID and focussed on a larger market by pivoting from their earlier product. The team’s previous business (Studentidentify.com) was acquired by UNiDAYS, the UK-based Global market leader in the student affinity space.

How it works

Futwork has a variable cost model where companies pay for output only. They enable 10x faster setup time than internal teams/call centers and are 20-40% more cost effective. Companies have access to pre-trained and vetted talent with 100 percent transparency in reporting. The system is secure and scalable (ISO compliant). Companies don’t need to worry about operations, infrastructure or manpower. Futwork is building the Future of work for tele-sales agents with its unique work from home model that offers weekly salary, flexibility and support. The team is 100 percent remote and spread out across India.

Niranjan Nakhate, Co-Founder, said, "The last one year of building Futwork has given us a great view into how we can help companies increase conversions and revenue, with tele-calling at the core. With this round, we aim to build more tools for our customers and to become the de facto black box solution for Indian enterprises to scale up their inside sales."

Sajith Pai, Blume Ventures commented, "Any enterprise can set up and ramp up an inside sales operation, using Futwork’s platform to access a remote, distributed online sales team.With this new round they will get to invest further in their tech, sales and operations, thereby supporting more enterprises and transforming more lives. Blume has been a proud believer in Futwork’s mission to transform inside sales."

Futwork aims to tap into the $29 billion BPO industry in India with its sales-as-a-service model.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:51 AM IST