SaaS company Netcore Cloud plans to hire over 800 professionals by 2022

SaaS company Netcore Cloud on Tuesday said it plans to hire over 800 professionals in India and global markets by 2022 across various departments, including engineering, product, pre-sales and sales, among others.

Since last year, the company has onboarded over 300 resources to support various functions, Netcore Cloud said in a statement.

By the end of 2022, the company is targeting to add over 800 employees from India and nine key overseas markets in the ratio of 80:20, it said further.

Netcore Cloud currently has a team of over 700 employees in India, European Union, the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asian Countries (SEA).

The company will be strengthening its team across various departments like engineering, product, pre-sales and sales, marketing, research and development to strengthen its presence and drive market share in India and overseas, it added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 03:29 PM IST