RV University launches new-age School of Economics and Finance

RV University has launched a new-age School of Economics and Finance for students who aspire to meet demands of the industry. It has appointed Professor Dwarika Uniyal, who has over 20 years of experience in the academia and industry, as the Founding Dean of that School.

This School offers a balanced mix of three undergraduate, two postgraduate and a Ph.D. programme. In the current year, it will offer B.A. (Hons.), (Economics), B. Com (Hons.) and B.B.A. (Hons.), besides a full-time and part-time Ph.D. programme. In 2022, it will start M.A. (Economics) and M.B.A. programmes.

Programmes are in alignment with the New Education Policy already and have been created to keep three key elements of “Knowing, Doing and Being” in perfect harmony. Students will be exposed to real-world through immersion programmes, field visits, live projects, and summer as well as autumn internships. The School is planning to launch an entrepreneurship centre along with an incubation lab to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship at an undergraduate level itself, it said in a press release.

Professor Y.S.R. Murthy, Vice Chancellor, RV University said, “We are engaged with Banks, Insurance Companies and other online trading companies to co-create curriculum which will meet the needs of job market. We have also forged MoUs with a number of corporates. We have also instituted 100 scholarships for meritorious students and those who are impacted by COVID-19 in the commencement year itself.”

Professor Dwarika Uniyal, Founding Dean of the School of Economics and Finance, RV University said “We are establishing a School that is on par with the best in the world, and our parent sponsoring trust is committed to invest considerable resources to achieve that”.

