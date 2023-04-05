5th BREAKUP! Rupert Murdoch calls off engagement with Ann Lesley over religious issues

Rupert Murdoch calls off engagement with Ann Lesley over religious issues |

There will be no wedding bells for media mogul Rupert Murdoch as he turns out to be unlucky for the fifth time after he calls off his engagement with Ann Lesley Smith two weeks after announcing it. Source close to the media baron told Vanity Fair that the 92-year old chairman of Fox Corporation was becoming increasingly uncomfortable with the 66- year old conservative radio hosts' vocal evangelical views.

Murdoch and Smith's relationship

Murdoch was set to be married to the former dental hygienist this summer, months after he divorced Jerry Hall, his fourth wife. The news of the break-off was reported in the Daily Mail that said that he had proposed to the former model with an 11-carat diamond ring worth over $2.5 million.

Murdoch and Smith were snapped together in Barbados this January. In February, The Wall Street Journal reported that he was planning to purchase a 6,500-square-foot house in Central Park South for approximately $30 million for them to reside in.

Further during an interview with columnist Cindy Adams for the New York Times, Murdoch confirming the engagement said, "I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love- but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I'm happy." He also revealed that he had proposed to Smith on St Patrick's Day.

Smith, a 14 year old widow, said that she had waited for the right time and it arrived in the last half of her life.

The end of their relationship has also put an end to the excitement their relationship had generated. It remains to be seen if the 92 year old will look for love once again or will he focus on his business.