Rupeek launches academy in partnership with National Skill Development Corporation

Rupeek, asset-backed digital lending platform has announced the launch of ‘Rupeek Academy’ in collaboration with the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), an initiative by NSDC.

The partnership is aimed at attracting young talent looking to seek career opportunities within India’s gold loan industry. With a vision to create a centre for excellence in developing and managing talent for gold appraisers, Rupeek has set up first of its kind skilling programme as part of Rupeek Academy. On successful completion of the apprenticeship training programme, trainees are absorbed in Rupeek as Loan Managers and awarded an apprenticeship certificate by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), it said in a press statement.

Spread over a one-year comprehensive programme, Rupeek has taken the initiative to develop and invest in the competency of gold appraisers, to balance the demand against the availability of talent issues that dominates this space. Further, it also aims to develop a pool of first-line doorstep loan processing officers with gold appraisal expertise and operating experience.

Anand Raj, Senior Vice President - Operations said, “The Rupeek Academy programme developed with NSDC is a first-of-its kind upskilling programme in the industry. With the aim of monetising India’s $2 trillion worth of gold assets, Rupeek Academy is aimed at making the industry future-ready by creating a pool of first-level loan processing officers with expertise in gold appraisal and operational knowledge. With the endorsement certificates from NSDC and the MSME Ministry, we hope to make gold appraisers a mainstream career option.”

Designed by a team of growth hackers and industry experts, the programme aims to deliver gold appraisal skills and knowledge, but also covers the methods, systems, regulations, and compliance frameworks that are employed in day-to-day operations for Gold appraisers in India. This one-year comprehensive programme offers a stipend to all the candidates in addition to offering performance-based incentives, it added.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:57 PM IST