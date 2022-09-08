Rupee rises 23 paise to close at ₹ 79.72 against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 23 paise to close at 79.72 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday amid easing crude oil prices and a firm trend in domestic equities.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 79.72 against the greenback.
It witnessed an intra-day high of 79.65 and a low of 79.83 during the session.
It finally ended at 79.72, up 23 paise from its previous close of 79.72.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.11 per cent to 109.72.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.60 per cent to USD 87.47 per barrel.
