Rupee jumps 22 paise to 71.71 as crude oil prices eas

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated by 22 paise to 71.71 against the US dollar in early deals as some easing in global crude oil prices boosted forex market sentiments.

The domestic unit started the session on a positive note and held its ground in early transactions at the Interbank Foreign Exchange. On Monday, the rupee had settled at 71.93 against the US currency.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude cooled 1.23 per cent to USD 68.06 per barrel after the Pentagon on Monday distanced itself from US President Donald Trump's threats to bomb Iranian cultural sites despite international prohibitions on such attacks.