Gold, silver rise marginally as rupee falls 11 paise against dollar

On Thursday, gold price rose to Rs 39,215 per 10 gram as speculators increased their bets even as the metal traded flat overseas. While on the other hand, silver prices also gained by Rs 60 to Rs 46,340 per kg, compared to Rs 46,280 per kg in the previous trade.

According to the prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on January 2 the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 39,215, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 39,058. Silver prices also rose to Rs 46,340 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999- Rs 39,215/-

995 - Rs 39,058/-

916 - Rs 35,921/-

750 - Rs 29,411/-

585 - Rs 22,941/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February traded higher by Rs 56, or 0.14 per cent, at Rs 39,123 per 10 gram with a business turnover of 1,697 lots. The yellow metal for April delivery surged by Rs 186, or 0.48 per cent, at Rs 39,250 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 257 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold prices held flat at 1,522.90 per ounce in New York.

(Inputs from PTI)