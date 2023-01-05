e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee gains 32 paise to close at 82.50 against dollar

Rupee gains 32 paise to close at 82.50 against dollar

The rupee finally ended at 82.50, registering a rise of 32 paise over its previous close

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Rupee gains 32 paise to close at 82.50 against dollar | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

A weaker US dollar abroad helped the rupee gain 32 paise to settle at 82.50 against the dollar on Thursday.

Forex traders claimed that the currency benefited from reasons including strong Asian competitors and crude oil prices trading under USD 80 per barrel.

Investor mood was dampened by persistent foreign money outflows and a downward trend in domestic shares.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.75 and touched an intra-day high of 82.50 and a low of 82.80 against the greenback.

Read Also
Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 304 points, Nifty at 18000
article-image

It finally ended at 82.50 (provisional), registering a rise of 32 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee recovered from its all-time low level and settled at 82.82 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.06 per cent to 104.18.

Brent crude futures increased 2.62 percent to USD 79.88 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,620.89 crore, according to exchange data.

With inputs from Agencies.

Read Also
Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

BSNL to start 5G services in 2024: Union Telecom Minister

BSNL to start 5G services in 2024: Union Telecom Minister

Satya Nadella challenges ChatGPT to find Mumbai's best street food; This item topped the list

Satya Nadella challenges ChatGPT to find Mumbai's best street food; This item topped the list

As a Hyderabadi you can't insult me by saying Biryani is a tiffin: Nadella

As a Hyderabadi you can't insult me by saying Biryani is a tiffin: Nadella

Suryoday Small Finance Bank deposits up 48%, gross loans up 11%

Suryoday Small Finance Bank deposits up 48%, gross loans up 11%

Domestic air passenger traffic grows 15% to around 129 lakh in Dec 2022: Icra Report

Domestic air passenger traffic grows 15% to around 129 lakh in Dec 2022: Icra Report