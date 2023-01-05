e-Paper Get App
Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 304 points, Nifty at 18000

Cipla, Bajaj Auto, ITC, HUL, and JSW Steel are the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices end on a negative note, with Nifty around

The Sensex was down 304.18 or 0.50% at 60353.27 and Nifty was down 42.75 or 0.24% at 18000.20.

Cipla, Bajaj Auto, ITC, HUL, and JSW Steel are the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Titan.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

