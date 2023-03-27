Rupee gains 3 paise to close at 82.37 against US dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Monday, the rupee strengthened against the US dollar by 3 paise to settle at 82.37 as investor views were bolstered by a bullish trend in domestic equities and a weaker dollar.

The local unit began trading at 82.36 versus the dollar on the interbank foreign exchange market and ended the day at 82.37, gaining 3 paise from its previous finish of 82.40.

During the trading session, the rupee touched a high of 82.27 and a low of 82.42 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.02 per cent to 103.09.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.68 per cent to USD 75.50 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended the day up 126.76 points, or 0.22 percent, at 57,653.86, while the larger NSE Nifty gained 40.65 points, or 0.24 percent, to 16,985.70.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,720.44 crore on Friday, making them net sellers in the capital market.

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 12.798 billion to USD 572.801 billion in the week that ended on March 17.

The reserves had decreased by USD 2.39 billion during the previous reporting week, reaching a three-month low of USD 560.003 billion.



