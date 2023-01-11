e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee gains 13 paise to 81.61 against dollar

Rupee gains 13 paise to 81.61 against dollar

On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 81.74 against the dollar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
article-image
Rupee gains 13 paise to 81.61 against dollar | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

The rupee rose 13 paise to 81.61 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday supported by easing crude oil prices.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.73 against the dollar, then gained ground to touch 81.61, registering a rise of 13 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 81.74 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.08 per cent to 103.31.

Brent crude futures fell 0.71 percent to USD 79.53 per barrel, the global oil benchmark.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 116 points, Nifty below 17900
article-image

The rupee was the best performing Asian currency on Tuesday, IFA Global Research Academy said in a research note.

"We have been highlighting that the RBI may buy reserves less aggressively now given that relative Rupee overvaluation has corrected significantly and banking system liquidity is in a considerable surplus," it said, adding that the rupee is likely to trade in a 81.50-81.80 range with downside bias.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 76.13 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 60,039.35. The broader NSE Nifty fell 21.90 points or 0.12 per cent to 17,892.25.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,109.34 crore, according to exchange data.

With inputs from Agencies.

Read Also
Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sun Pharma launches new anti-cancer drug Palbociclib in India

Sun Pharma launches new anti-cancer drug Palbociclib in India

Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit 2023 LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate event today via video...

Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit 2023 LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate event today via video...

MG Motor India reveals next-gen Hector starting at ₹14.72 lakh at the Auto Expo 2023

MG Motor India reveals next-gen Hector starting at ₹14.72 lakh at the Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki showcases new Concept Electric SUV “eVX” at the Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki showcases new Concept Electric SUV “eVX” at the Auto Expo 2023

Rupee gains 13 paise to 81.61 against dollar

Rupee gains 13 paise to 81.61 against dollar