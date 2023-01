Unsplash: Maxim Hopman (Representative)

Today, the Indian benchmark indices opened lower with Nifty below 17900.

The Sensex was down 116.07 points or 0.19% at 59999.41, and the Nifty was down 25.20 points or 0.14% at 17889.

About 1252 shares advanced, 634 shares declined, and 120 shares are unchanged.

Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement and Power Grid Corp were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Bharti Airtel, HDFC, HUL, Tata Consumer Products and Divis Labs.