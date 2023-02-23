Rupee gains 11 paise to 82.77 against dollar in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

In early trade on Thursday, the rupee increased 11 paise to 82.77 against the US dollar as the American currency declined from its high points.

The local unit started out at 82.78 versus the dollar on the interbank foreign exchange but only slightly increased to 82.77, showing an increase of 11 paise from its previous closing.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 82.88 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.23 per cent to 104.34.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.48 per cent to USD 80.99 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 166.23 points or 0.28 per cent to 59,578.75 points. The broader NSE Nifty declined 58.40 points or 0.33 per cent to 17,495.90 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 579.82 crore, according to exchange data.

With inputs from Agencies.

Read Also Gold prices remain unchanged and silver rises in early trade

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)