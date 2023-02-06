Rupee falls 65 paise to close at 82.73 against dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

In Monday's trading, the rupee lost 65 paise to end at 82.73 against the US dollar as the dollar gained value on international markets while domestic equities showed no movement.

According to forex traders, ongoing withdrawals of foreign funds and high crude oil prices further dampened investor morale.

The rupee began trading at 82.35 versus the dollar on the interbank foreign currency market and dropped as low as 82.76 during the day. At 82.73 in the end, it was down 65 pence from the previous closing.

In the previous session on Friday, the rupee settled at 82.08 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.24 per cent higher at 103.16, on robust economic data from the US, which raised expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve.

Benchmark Brent crude futures for world oil increased 0.45% to USD 80.30 per barrel.

The broad NSE Nifty fell 89.45 points or 0.5 percent to 17,764.60, while the 30-share BSE Sensex finished 334.98 points or 0.55 percent lower at 60,506.90.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 932.44 crore on Friday, making them net sellers in the capital markets.

