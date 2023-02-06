Gold, silver prices remain unchanged in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices remained unchanged in early trade on Monday. Ten grams of 24-carat gold was trading at Rs 57,160, while silver was selling at Rs 71,200 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 52,400, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were selling at Rs 57,160 and Rs 52,400, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were trading at Rs 57,310 and Rs 52,550, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were selling at Rs 58,200 and Rs 53,350, respectively.

On Monday, US gold prices fell to their lowest level in more than four weeks as the US dollar strengthened as worries that the Federal Reserve could continue raising interest rates were stoked by stronger-than-expected jobs data.

As of 00:45 GMT, spot gold was barely changed at $1,865.88 per ounce after earlier in the day touching its lowest level since January 6. Futures for US gold increased 0.2% to $1,879.40.

In Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, 1 kg of silver was trading at Rs 71,200, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it was selling at Rs 74,200.

Spot silver gained 0.4 per cent to $23.65 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2 per cent to $1,014.53, and palladium climbed 1.2 per cent to $1,638.45.