Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 108 points, Nifty at 17800 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices opened lower, with Nifty around 17800.

The Sensex was down 108.63 points or 0.18% at 60733.25, and the Nifty was down 45.00 points or 0.25% at 17809.

About 1,337 shares advanced, 910 shares declined, and 189 shares were unchanged.

ITC, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Consumer Products, and IndusInd Bank were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, Divis Labs, SBI Life Insurance, Infosys, and HUL.



