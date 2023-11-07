 Rupee Falls 5 Paise To Close At 83.26 Against US Dollar On FII Outflows
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee Falls 5 Paise To Close At 83.26 Against US Dollar On FII Outflows

Rupee Falls 5 Paise To Close At 83.26 Against US Dollar On FII Outflows

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.23 and touched a low of 83.27 against the greenback. It finally settled at 83.26 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 5 paise from its previous close.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
Rupee Falls 5 Paise To Close At 83.26 Against US Dollar On FII Outflows | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee settled lower by 5 paise at 83.26 (provisional) against the US dollar in a range-bound trade on Tuesday, tracking a strong American currency overseas and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said a negative trend in domestic equities also weighed on the local unit while a correction in oil prices provided support to the currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.23 and touched a low of 83.27 against the greenback. It finally settled at 83.26 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 5 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled lower at 83.21 against the US dollar.

Forex traders said the rupee is expected to witness range-bound trade, as investors resorted to dollar buying on account of demand from FPIs, oil and External Commercial borrowing (ECB) redemptions.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.37 per cent higher at 105.60.

Read Also
Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 64,942.40, Nifty Above 19,400
article-image

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.78 per cent to USD 83.66 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex fell 16.29 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at 64,942.40. The Nifty declined 5.05 points or 0.03 per cent to 19,406.70.

Rupee remained range-bound for the entire session as US dollar buying emerged after a pullback by the dollar index. The dollar moved up as a US Federal Bank official indicated the need for more interest rate hikes to control inflation, said Praveen Singh - Associate VP, Fundamental Currencies and Commodities, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Apart from other speakers, the US Fed chairman is scheduled to speak on Wednesday and Thursday and traders may look to see if he backs up the hawkish stance, Singh said.

According to Singh, rupee is likely to trade in a small range on Wednesday also as RBI keeps a control on the rupee value after a small upside was seen on Monday. "RBI has been selling US dollars since the last two months, keeping the rupee well under control and not allowing it to cross 83.30," Singh said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they sold shares worth Rs 549.37 crore, according to exchange data. 

Read Also
Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Net Profit Rises To ₹150.59 Cr; Hawkins...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vastu Shastra: Why The Positions Of Doors And Windows Matter

Vastu Shastra: Why The Positions Of Doors And Windows Matter

Diwali 2023: Here's Why The Festive Season Is Good Time To Invest In Real Estate

Diwali 2023: Here's Why The Festive Season Is Good Time To Invest In Real Estate

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Net Profit Rises To ₹150.59 Cr; Hawkins...

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Net Profit Rises To ₹150.59 Cr; Hawkins...

How Ubuy's Cross-Border E-Commerce Strategy Transforms Indian Retail

How Ubuy's Cross-Border E-Commerce Strategy Transforms Indian Retail

Lupin Receives Tentative Approval From USFDA For Canagliflozin And Metformin Hydrochloride...

Lupin Receives Tentative Approval From USFDA For Canagliflozin And Metformin Hydrochloride...