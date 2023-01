Rupee falls 18 paise at 80.94 against dollar in early trade | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the Indian rupee opened 18 paise lower at 80.94 against the dollar.

In the previous session on Friday, the rupee had settled at 81.12 against the dollar.

The rupee is below 81 for the first time since December 1, 2022.