Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex gains 288 points, Nifty around 18100

Today, the benchmark indices opened on a positive note, with Nifty around 18100.

The Sensex was up 288.18 points or 0.48% at 60909.95, and the Nifty was up 78.80 points or 0.44% at 18106.50.

About 1620 shares advanced, 616 shares declined, and 143 shares were unchanged.

Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Hindalco Industries, SBI Life Insurance, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers were UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Dr Reddys Labs, Adani Enterprises, and ITC.

