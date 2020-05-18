Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus: Will India ever be Aatma Nirbhar Bharat when it comes to education?

The government in its attempt to present a razzle-dazzle show of what it plans doing for the country and its people, failed to include the very pillars which make a country self-reliant or atma nirbhar. Those two pillars are education and health.

Do bear in mind that India has one of the poorest investments in education and health. That is why its ranking on the World Bank’s Human Capital Index is the lowest in this region. The only country with a ranking that is lower than India is Pakistan. So has India’s benchmark stopped being that of a world power, but its western neighbour? This is not what Atma Nirbhar was meant to be.

Even before Covid-19 erupted on the world as a pandemic, there were enough indications that India has messed up its education strategy almost entirely. For instance, there is the Human Development Index score – again compiled by the World Bank – which shows India as being a notch above (hold your breath) CAR or Central African Republic, and Niger (see chart). What is equally interesting that India’s rankings grew by just 1.43% from 2013 to 2018. This is approximately the tenure when the present government has been in power.

New skills for new markets

Someone should have told the finance minister that there can be no self-reliance without education, especially when it comes to basic education. Look at what Pratham had to say in its latest report. It points out how, in 2018, only 44.2% of the boys in Std V could read the books meant for Std II. This score had declined from 53.1% in 2008.