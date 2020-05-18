5 reasons that leave many unenthused about the Atma Nirbhar schemes

The Greeks once described man as the only living creature who can stand upright, lift his face to the stars and laugh. Jackals laugh too, but they don’t walk tall and lift their heads high. Human beings want to be proud of their achievements. And you don’t really need a government to tell people to be Atma Nirbhar (self-reliant), unless it is a tacit admission that all along governments did everything to crush the self-reliance of Indians.

The current slew of announcements by the government confirms such fears.

First, India is almost down on its knees. What it needs urgently are investments – from anywhere. And as much as is possible.

For perhaps the first time in its independent history, the country may see a negative GDP growth. Part of it was on account of the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But part of the economic disaster the country faces is on account of past policies – ranging from a poorly understood and misapplied demonetisation, a badly implemented GST and a confused approach to law and order itself. Hence investors are shying away from India.

Yes there are fables being told – of how rising labour costs will send investors in China scurrying to India. But a Normura study last year showed that only 3 of 56 companies leaving China came to India . Ditto with the fairytale that the global COVID-19-triggered move to shift logistics away from China will benefit India. Some – foolishly – suggested reserving parcels of land for potential investors. But as CNBC in Indonesia pointed out out on 11 May 2020, “Indonesia won the battle over Southeast Asian countries as a main destination for the relocation of US factories. Trump decided to relocate around 27 US factories from China to Indonesia.” Nobody has moved to India, as yet. So, whom are the policy makers gulling?

Nobody wants to come to India because it is difficult to do business here (though its ranking have improved since 2017. But what has not improved is its inability to enforce contracts. (see chart).