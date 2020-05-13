Rs 20 lakh crore corona package: What happened to the Rs 1.25 lakh crore special package for Bihar?

Different people had different reactions to PM Modi’s 20 lakh 20 crore speech yesterday. While the usual suspects hailed it, Kapil Mishra – of Goli Maro fame - even compared it with, Gandhi’s Do or Die and Churchill’s The Darkest Hour.

While many were excited by the announcement of the Rs 20 lakh crore package, others wondered to an older package – the Rs 1.25 lakh crore one promised for Bihar in 2015.

Even as PM Modi made the speech, an old video of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav went viral.

The timing was no coincidence. It was a video of Lalu Prasad Yadav mocking PM Modi’s special Bihar package. In case you’ve forgotten, this was 2015, when sworn rivals – Lalu’s RJD and Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) – came together to take on the might of the BJP.

In the video, Lalu is at his raconteur best, mocking the PM over the special package he had promised for Bihar ahead of the elections.