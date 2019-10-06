Rs 10,000-crore investments to flow into Kerala from Dubai: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: The investor community in Dubai has promised investment of Rs 10,000 crore in Kerala, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The state received the investment promise at the ongoing Non-resident Keralites Emerging Entrepreneurs Meet (NEEM) chaired by the Chief Minister in Dubai.

"The promises are made by DP World (Rs 3,500 crore), RP Group (Rs 1,000 crore), Lulu Group (Rs 1,500 crore), Aster (Rs 500 crore) and various other small-scale investors (Rs 3,500 crore)," Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

He said DP World plans to invest in shipping and logistics, RP group in tourism, Lulu group in retail sector and Aster in health. During the meet, Vijayan told NEEM that the state government plans to make Kerala the number one investment destination.

"A high-level investor council will be formed to assist the NRI entrepreneurs," Vijayan said, welcoming the investors to the "fast developing state". He said an investors meet would be held in Kochi in December.