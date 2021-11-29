RPS Group to invest Rs 600 cr to establish World Trade Center in Faridabad

RPS Group will invest around Rs 600 crore to establish World Trade Centre in Faridabad, Haryana. The Group has tied up with Infrastructure group Viridian RED for this purpose.

Located at Sector 27C (adjacent to Badarpur Border), considered gateway of Faridabad, the upcoming World Trade Centre (WTC) Faridabad will be spread across 7.58 acres. It will have a total leasable/ saleable area of one million sq. ft. that would be spread across 4 towers.

“We have tied-up with the Viridian Group to establish World Trade Centre at Faridabad. The city is a major industrial hub in the NCR region and the tie-up will play a pivotal role to bolster Faridabad’s position as an upcoming commercial destination in the country. We are confident with a world-class Grade A office space, WTC will revitalize the commercial landscape of Faridabad and attract renowned and top-companies to Faridabad,” said Suren Goyal, Partner, RPS Group.

“The construction of WTC is progressing at a brisk pace and it will be delivered in phases beginning mid-next year. All our stakeholders including our channel partners are excited to partner with a renowned global player,” he added.

As per the contours of the tie-up between RPS Group and Viridian RED, the land and construction cost of WTC Faridabad will be borne by RPS Group, while Viridian RED will be responsible for sales, leasing and post sales services.

Besides, the upcoming World Trade Centre, RPS Group is also developing one more commercial project at the same location.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 01:39 PM IST