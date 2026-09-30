Royal Orchid Hotels Launches 'Regenta, Bhadohi' In Uttar Pradesh Via Subsidiary

Royal Orchid Hotels |

Mumbai: Royal Orchid Hotels Limited announced on Monday the launch of its new hotel, Regenta, Bhadohi, through its subsidiary Regenta Hotels Private Limited. The property is located in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh.

Strategic Expansion

The launch marks an important step in Royal Orchid Hotels' expansion into high-potential destinations across India. Chander K Baljee, CMD, Royal Orchid Hotels, stated that Bhadohi is a unique city with a rich heritage and growing business activity.

Property Details

Regenta, Bhadohi is situated approximately 1 km from Bhadohi Railway Station and 42 km from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi. The hotel is designed to provide convenient access to local business hubs, cultural attractions, and surrounding destinations.

Guest Amenities

The hotel features thoughtfully designed rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, and a bar for casual gatherings. It also offers versatile indoor venues for meetings and celebrations, open lawns for outdoor events, high-speed Wi-Fi, and 24-hour guest amenities.

Management Commentary

Keshav Baljee, Executive Director, Royal Orchid Hotels, noted that Regenta, Bhadohi aligns with the company's approach to growing in emerging urban centres. He added that the property combines local character with the demand for quality hospitality.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.