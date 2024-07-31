'Rookie Numbers Lmao': Elon Musk Invokes Genghis Khan, Reacts To Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's '100 Children' Claim

Elon Musk, the boss of Tesla, SpaceX and X, is known for his incessant commentary on various aspects of almost everything that comes under the sun. In another instance of the same, Musk reacted to the abstruse story of another tech executive.

Elon Musk Invokes Genghis Khan

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, who is unmarried, has claimed to have had 100 biological children around the world. It was none other than Durov himself who shared this piece of information.

The Tesla boss reacted to a post talking about the matter. In the reply section of the said post, Musk commented and said, “Rookie numbers lmao” – Genghis Khan".

This was in reference to the Mongol Empire founder and conqueror who waged war across territories, establishing one of the biggest empires in history. In addition to this Genghis Khan was also known for his brutal ways of implementing his dominance. One of the legends about Khan is that he had offsprings across the territories he conquered bloodily.

Durov's Post | X

100 Couples Across 12 Countries

Come to Durov himself, the Russian-born Emirati entrepreneur went online to talk about this bizarre situation. He started his post by saying, "I was just told that I have over 100 biological kids. How is this possible for a guy who has never been married and prefers to live alone? WTF".

Dispelling the intrigue, he further explained, "BACK Fifteen years ago, a friend of mine approached me with a weird request. He said that he and his wife couldn't have kids due to a fertility issue and asked me to donate sperm at a clinic for them to have a baby. laughed my ass off before realizing he was dead serious."

He further explained that his donation activity helped approximately 100 couples across a dozen countries.

Durov further goes on to add, "Now I plan to open-source my DNA so that my biological children can find each other more easily. Of course, there are risks, but I don't regret having been a donor. The shortage of healthy sperm has become an increasingly serious issue worldwide, and I'm proud that I did my part to help alleviate it."

The Telegram CEO responded to the post shared on X. |

He finally concludes the message by saying that he wishes to 'destigmatize' this avenue and help more people find help.

Interestingly, Durov also responded to the original tweet, with a meme of his own.