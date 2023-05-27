Rolf Hoffmann and Aalok Shanghvi appointed as Directors of Sun Pharma | File photo

Sun Pharma on Saturday announced appointment of Rolf Hoffmann as Independent Director and Aalok Shanghvi as a Whole-time Director for a term of five years, the company announced through an exchange fillings.



The company also approved the appointment of Hoffmann as a Independent Director on the board of the company, with effective from the date of allotment of Director Identification Number.



Hoffmann is a Strategic and results-orientated Executive expertise in creating and optimizing commercial opportunities in all global markets. He has over 29 years of experience managing top 50 worldwide markets with full P&L and cross-functional accountability. He has worked with Eli Lilly and Company for over a 17-year period with a balance of incountry management, international regional management and headquarters global executive positions. In his various responsibilities, he established a regulatory and governmental affairs network around the world, developed in-depth commercial capabilities for all geographies including alliances, joint venture, and organic growth strategy.

Read Also BHEL appoints Prakash Srivastava as Chief Financial Officer

Hoffmann was a highly respected operational leader and presenter with continued upward momentum when recruited by Amgen, where he spent about 12-years at various leadership roles and responsibilities, including P&L accountabilities for all countries around the world including the USA. He has served on various board viz., Ferring Holding Inc., New Jersey, USA, Trizell Holding S.A., Lausanne, Switzerland, Shield Therapeutics PLC, Gateshead Quays, UK, EUSA Pharma, Hemel Hempstead, UK, Biotest AG, Dreieich, Germany, Trigemina, Inc., San Francisco, USA and STADA AG, Bad Vilbel, Germany. He currently serves the board of Genmab A/S, Copenhagen, Denmark, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boston, USA, Semdor Pharma Group GmbH, Cologne, Germany and IDT Biologika GmbH, Dessau-Rosslau, Germany.

The company appointed Aalok Shanghvi as a Whole-time Director, for a term of five years effective from June 1, 2023.

Aalok joined Sun in 2006 and has handled various roles in Marketing, R&D, Project Management, Purchase & Communications. In 2010, he headed Bangladesh and by 2014, he took over the Emerging Markets business, which is spread across 80 countries covering Africa, Middle East, APAC, Eastern Europe, CIS, and Latam. Subsequently, he also took charge of Global Generic R&D, Global Generic Business Development and API. He has done his undergraduate majoring in Cellular and Molecular Biology from the University of Michigan – Ann Arbor.

Read Also Sun Pharma launches therapy for Dry Eye Disease in India