e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRoad transport ministry introduces authorisation certificates for car dealers to check malpractices

Road transport ministry introduces authorisation certificates for car dealers to check malpractices

The procedure for intimation of delivery of vehicle between the registered owner and the dealer has been detailed, and the powers and responsibilities of a dealer in possession of registered vehicles have also been clarified. The new regulations will take effect on April 1, 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

In an effort to facilitate business transactions and increase transparency, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has created permission certificates for licenced vehicle dealers to help them prove their legitimacy.

In order to create a thorough regulatory environment for the used car market, MoRTH modified chapter III of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 in a notification released on December 22.

According to the notification, the procedure for intimation of delivery of a vehicle between the registered owner and the dealer has been detailed, and the powers and responsibilities of a dealer in possession of registered vehicles have also been clarified.

Read Also
Govt invites applications for judicial, technical positions at NCLAT
article-image

The pre-owned car market in India has been gradually gaining ground. In recent years, the advent of online marketplaces, which are involved in buying and selling of pre-owned vehicles has further given a boost to this market.

In the current ecosystem, many issues were being faced viz. during transfer of vehicle to subsequent transferee, disputes in regard to third-party damage liabilities, difficulty in determination of defaulter etc.

As per the notification, dealers have been empowered to apply for renewal of the registration certificate/ renewal of certificate of fitness, duplicate registration certificate, NOC, transfer of ownership, of motor vehicles in their possession.

Read Also
Rail Vikas gets Rs 15.4 bln order for harbor project in Maldives
article-image

As a regulatory measure, maintenance of an electronic vehicle trip register has been mandated which would contain details of the trip undertaken viz. trip purpose, driver, time, mileage, it said.

The notification said these rules will aid in recognizing and empowering intermediaries/dealers of registered vehicles as well as provide adequate safeguards against fraudulent activities to the selling or purchasing of such vehicles.

The new regulations will take effect on April 1, 2023.

With inputs from Agencies.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Toyota's Innova HyCross priced at Rs 18.30 lakh

Toyota's Innova HyCross priced at Rs 18.30 lakh

Road transport ministry introduces authorisation certificates for car dealers to check malpractices

Road transport ministry introduces authorisation certificates for car dealers to check malpractices

Elon Musk says open to buying publishing platform Substack to take on corporate media

Elon Musk says open to buying publishing platform Substack to take on corporate media

RATAN TATA @85 : Rare pictures of the business magnate

RATAN TATA @85 : Rare pictures of the business magnate

ICICI loan fraud case: Custody of Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot and Kochhars extended by 2 days

ICICI loan fraud case: Custody of Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot and Kochhars extended by 2 days