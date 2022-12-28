Rail Vikas gets Rs 15.4 bln order for harbor project in Maldives

e-Paper Get App
A naval base in the Maldives, Uthuru Thila Falhu's development is expected to be completed in two years

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 10:23 AM IST
Image credit: Rail Vikas (Representative)
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has received a 15.4 billion rupee order from the Ministry of External Affairs to develop the Uthuru Thila Falhu harbor in the Maldives, according to a company release.

A naval base in the Maldives, Uthuru Thila Falhu's development is expected to be completed in two years. The company did not detail the type of development the harbour is expected to undergo.

India and the Maldives inked a contract in February 2021 to build a naval harbour at the Uthuru Thila Falhu naval facility.

The company was chosen as the winning bidder for the construction of the naval harbour in November of this year.

