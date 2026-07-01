RITES Shares Jump 14.32% To ₹233.80, ₹175.41 Crore BBAU Order Boosts Investor Sentiment

RITES Ltd shares surged 14.32 percent to Rs 233.80 after the company secured a Rs 175.41 crore project from Babasaheb Ambedkar University. |

Mumbai: Shares of RITES Ltd rallied sharply on Tuesday after the company announced a major project win from Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU).

The stock surged 14.32 percent or Rs 29.29 to trade at Rs 233.80, compared with its previous close of Rs 204.51. The sharp rise reflected strong investor confidence after the order announcement.

Intraday Performance

RITES opened the trading session at Rs 207.37, slightly above the previous closing level.

Buying momentum strengthened throughout the day, pushing the stock to an intraday high of Rs 236.83. The day’s low stood at Rs 206.00, showing limited downside despite early volatility.

The stock remained close to its day’s high during the session, indicating sustained buying interest.

Major Order From BBAU

RITES recently secured a Rs 175.41 crore project from BBAU, providing a significant boost to its order book.

The project is expected to strengthen the company’s consultancy and infrastructure execution business. While detailed project scope was not fully disclosed, the order is seen as strategically important because it adds long-term revenue visibility.

RITES is known for delivering transport infrastructure, engineering consultancy and project management services across India and overseas.

Financial Snapshot

The company currently has a market capitalisation of around Rs 11,240 crore.

Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 27.38, reflecting healthy market valuation. The stock’s 52-week high is Rs 299.80, while the 52-week low is Rs 175.00.

Market Outlook

Analysts believe the strong rally signals positive market sentiment toward RITES’ growth prospects.

Large order wins such as the BBAU project improve revenue visibility and strengthen confidence in future earnings. Investors will now watch execution timelines and fresh order inflows closely, as sustained project wins could support further upside in the stock.

Disclaimer: Stock market investments are subject to market risks. Investors should consult certified financial advisors before making any investment or trading decisions.