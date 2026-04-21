BHEL Share Price At ₹333.45, Up 2.40% Today; Gains 13.32% In 5 Days As Stock Nears ₹333.79 High On Strong Order Inflows

Stock Extends Winning Streak |

BHEL Share Price: Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) continued their upward move, rising 2.40 percent to Rs 333.45. The stock also touched an intraday high of Rs 333.79.

It has now gained 13.32 percent over the past five days and has been rising for several sessions, reflecting strong buying interest.

Strong Rally in Recent Months

The stock has delivered solid returns across timeframes. It has surged around 35 percent in recent sessions and is up 26 percent over the past one month.

In the last six months, the stock has climbed about 41 percent , showing sustained momentum.

FY26 Performance Drives Sentiment

The rally is supported by strong business performance in FY26.

BHEL reported a provisional turnover of about Rs 32,350 crore, marking an 18 percent growth year-on-year. This has strengthened investor confidence in the company’s growth outlook.

Robust Order Inflows

The company secured fresh orders worth around Rs 75,000 crore during the year.

Its total order book now stands at nearly Rs 2.4 lakh crore, providing strong visibility for future revenue and execution.

Power Segment Leads Growth

The power business remained the main growth driver. Orders worth around Rs 59,000 crore came from this segment.

BHEL also commissioned about 8.9 GW of capacity, showing steady project execution.

Industrial Segment Gains Traction

The industrial segment also performed well. The company received orders worth about Rs 16,000 crore across transportation, defence, transmission, and process industries.

This shows BHEL is expanding beyond its core power business.

Technology Tie-Up Boosts Capability

BHEL recently signed a technology collaboration agreement with E2S Company Limited.

This partnership will help the company improve its capabilities in excitation systems, including design, manufacturing, and servicing. It will also support domestic and global business expansion.

Rising Institutional Interest

Institutional investors have increased their stake in the company.

FII holdings rose to 7.23 percent , while mutual fund holdings increased to 12.88 percent . Overall institutional ownership climbed to 31.22 percent , indicating growing confidence.

Outlook Remains Positive

With a strong order pipeline, improving execution, and focus on infrastructure growth, BHEL is well placed for future expansion.

The company’s emphasis on technology and indigenisation is expected to support long-term growth.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Investors should consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions.