BHEL Shares Jump Over 5% To ₹280, Is ₹10,300 Crore Project Win & Nuclear Boost Driving The Rally? | Explained

BHEL shares rose over 5 percent to Rs 280.60. |

Mumbai: Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) jumped more than 5 percent on Thursday, April 9, reaching around Rs 280.60.

This marks the third straight day of gains for the stock. In just three trading sessions, the stock has risen nearly 14 percent. It is now moving closer to its 52-week high of Rs 310, showing strong investor interest.

One major reason behind the rally is a large project update.

According to industry sources, BHEL has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a project worth nearly Rs 10,300 crore. This project is linked to the expansion of the Odisha Genco Thermal Power Station.

With this, BHEL’s total L1 project pipeline has increased to around Rs 40,000 crore. Winning such large orders improves the company’s future revenue visibility and boosts investor confidence.

The second key reason is a major milestone in India’s nuclear energy journey.

The Kalpakkam Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR), designed and built in India, has achieved “first criticality.” This means the reactor has started a controlled nuclear chain reaction for the first time.

This development is important because BHEL is expected to benefit from India’s growing focus on nuclear power.

BHEL has a strong presence in nuclear power equipment like steam generators and turbine systems.

In its 2025 Annual Report, the company said it is well positioned to support India’s long-term nuclear goals. India aims to achieve 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047 and develop Small Modular Reactors by 2033.

This gives BHEL a strong opportunity to grow in the coming years.

The recent rally shows improving sentiment around BHEL. Large order wins and long-term nuclear opportunities are key positives.

If more such developments continue, the stock may remain in focus and could move closer to or even cross its 52-week high levels.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Readers should consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions.