Rising fuel prices: Petrol crosses Rs 93-mark in Mumbai; in Delhi priced at Rs 86.95 per litre

In Mumbai, the price of petrol reached Rs 93.49 per litre on February 5. It crossed the Rs 93-mark on Thursday. Meanwhile, in Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 86.95 on February 5. In other cities like Chennai and Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 89.39 and Rs 88.30 respectively.

In the case of diesel, in Mumbai, it is priced at Rs 83.99, a rise of 32 paise. Meanwhile, according to TOI, on February 4, across Maharashtra, more than 23 districts have petrol prices crossing Rs 94 for a litre. Parbhani has the highest petrol rate at Rs 95.39.

In the cities like Bhopal and Indore, petrol was priced at Rs 94.54 and Rs 94.62 respectively on Thursday.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long break.

Since May 2020, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by nearly Rs 17 a litre. On May 21, the petrol was priced at Rs 76.31 per litre. Meanwhile, on December 6, 2020, the petrol prices crossed the Rs 90-mark in Mumbai for the first time since 2018.