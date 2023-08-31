Rishabh Instruments IPO Subscribed 73% On Day 1

(L-R) Mr. Dineshkumar Musalekar, Group CEO, Mr. Narendra Goliya, CMD and Mr. Nitinkumar Deshpande, Head – Marketing, Business Development of Rishabh Instruments Limited with product display at IPO Press Conference, Mumbai |

The Initial Public Offering of Rishabh Instruments Limited, a global energy efficiency solution company, focused on electrical automation, metering and measurement, precision engineered products and aluminium high pressure die castings with diverse applications across industries including power, automotive and industrial sectors, was subscribed 73% on the first day of bidding.

The issue received bids of 56,75,008 shares against the offered 77,90,202 equity shares, at a price band of ₹418-441, according to the data available on the stock exchanges.

Non-Institutional Investors was fully subscribed, Retail Portion was subscribed with 92%, whereas the demand from Qualified Institutional Buyer Portion was subscribed 1%. The issue kicked off for subscription on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 and will close on Friday, September 1, 2023.

A day prior to the opening of the issue, Rishabh Instruments Ltd had raised Rs 147 crore from anchor investors. Foreign Investors and Domestic Institutions who participated in the anchor were HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Quant Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company and 3P India Equity Fund 1.

Broking houses like SBI Securities, Arihant Capital, Anand Rathi, Marwadi Financial Services and Sushil Finance have given a “SUBSCRIBE” rating to the issue, citing its domestic and global leadership in select products, technology driven vertically integrated facilities, export-oriented business operations and its diverse clientele and product portfolio. The broking houses are also positive about the huge addressable market of the company’s various products and is expected to benefit from mega industrialization trends.

However, the broking houses noted that the valuation is higher but given the growth prospects, they believe it’s a great opportunity to invest in a well-established company with a history of growth and innovation.

DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Mirae Asset Capital Markets (India) Private Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the book running lead managers to the offer and KFin Technologies Limited is the Registrar to the Offer. The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

According to the F&S report mentioned in the Red Herring Prospectus (“RHP”), the Company is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of analog panel meters and is also one of the leading global manufacturers and suppliers of low voltage current transformers. For meters, controllers, and recorders, Lumel is the most popular brand in Poland, and Lumel Alucast is one of the leading non-ferrous pressure casting players in Europe.

Rishabh Instruments’ revenue from operations increased by 21.11% from Rs 470.25 crore in Fiscal 2022 to Rs 569.54 crore in Fiscal 2023, primarily driven by increase in revenue from sale of goods and from sale of services, whereas profit grew to Rs 49.69 crore in Fiscal 2023, as compared to Rs 49.65 crore in Fiscal 2022.