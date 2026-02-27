Revised GDP Framework To Boost Credibility Of India’s National Accounts, Say Economists

Updated GDP methodology aims to enhance accuracy of India’s economic data, strengthening investor confidence and policy planning | Representational Image

New Delhi, Feb 27: As India moves towards deeper integration in the global value chains, base year updates at regular intervals, currently after every five years, reflect the government's commitment to data-driven policy intervention to shocks in the global economy, economists said on Friday.

Growth estimates and revised figures

New estimates of real GDP at Rs 322.58 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, against the First Revised Estimate (FRE) of GDP for the year 2024-25 of Rs 299.89 lakh crore, peg the GDP growth rate at 7.6 per cent, as compared to 7.1 per cent in FRE 2024-25.

Further, nominal GDP is estimated at Rs 345.47 lakh crore in the year 2025-26, against Rs 318.07 lakh crore in 2024-25, showing a growth rate of 8.6 per cent, PHDCCI President Rajeev Juneja said.

Real GVA at Rs 294.40 lakh crore in the year 2025-26, against Rs 273.36 lakh crore in FY 2024-25, registers a growth rate of 7.7 per cent as compared to 7.3 per cent in 2024-25.

“The revised GDP framework will enhance the credibility and analytical usefulness of India’s national accounts statistics. The updated methodology is expected to provide policymakers, businesses and investors with a more accurate picture of economic activity across sectors,” he added.

Broader data integration

The new series integrates multiple data sources such as GST statistics, financial results of listed companies, transport indicators and digital administrative sources.

This broader data coverage is expected to strengthen measurement of economic output, consumption, investment and sectoral contributions, and prepare India for the next phase of growth trajectory, Juneja said.

Improved statistical measurement will support data-driven and evidence-based policymaking and facilitate better economic planning.

“Foreign investors, both institutional and non-institutional, that are keen to invest in India’s growth story, will see this as reliable and internationally comparable data, which augurs well for increasing India’s private capex-driven growth momentum,” PHDCCI CEO and SG, Dr Ranjeet Mehta, said.

Sectoral trends and outlook

According to ICRA Ltd's Chief Economist Aditi Nayar, manufacturing GVA encouragingly expanded by double digits for the fifth consecutive quarter in Q3 FY2026, while services GVA growth inched up to a seven-quarter high of 9.5 per cent from 9.3 per cent in the previous quarter.

“ICRA currently believes that there is a higher likelihood of a prolonged pause on the policy rate, amid expectations of a base-led uptick in the CPI inflation in the near term,” she said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)