 India’s GDP Rises 7.8% In Oct–Dec Quarter, Govt Adopts New 2022–23 Base Year Series
India’s economy grew 7.8 percent in the October–December quarter, as per the new GDP series released by the government. Strong performance in manufacturing, services and construction supported growth. The revised data offers updated estimates and shows India maintaining robust economic momentum.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
India’s economy expanded by 7.8 percent in the October–December quarter. |

New Delhi: India’s economy expanded by 7.8 percent in the October–December quarter of 2025–26, according to the new GDP series released by the government. This marks an improvement over the 7.4 percent growth recorded in the same quarter a year ago. The data indicates steady momentum in economic activity during the third quarter of the financial year.

New GDP Series Announced

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has released a new series of Annual and Quarterly National Accounts Estimates with 2022–23 as the base year. This replaces the earlier series that had 2011–12 as the base year. The revision aims to provide more updated and accurate estimates of India’s economic performance.

Under the new series, GDP growth for the current financial year is estimated at 7.6 percent . This is slightly higher than the 7.4 percent projected in the advance estimates released in January.

Sector Performance Supports Growth

The strong growth in the October–December quarter was supported by steady performance in key sectors such as manufacturing, services and construction. Higher government spending and improved domestic demand also played an important role in driving economic activity.

The data suggests that India continues to remain one of the fastest-growing major economies globally.

Revisions In Previous Quarters

The new series has also revised earlier quarterly growth figures. The July–September quarter growth rate has been revised upwards to 8.4 percent from 8.2 percent .

However, the April–June quarter growth has been revised downwards to 6.7 percent from 7.8 percent .

These revisions provide a clearer picture of sector-wise contributions and overall economic trends. The updated data will help policymakers, businesses and investors better understand the pace and direction of economic growth in the current financial year.

