Retail Inflation Rises To 3.93% In May, CPI Moves Up From 3.48% In April Amid Higher Food Prices

Inflation Edges Higher In May. |

Mumbai: India's retail inflation rose to 3.93 percent in May 2026 from 3.48 percent recorded in April, according to data released by the government on Friday.

The increase marks a rise of 0.45 percentage points on a month-on-month basis. Retail inflation is measured through the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks changes in the prices paid by consumers for a basket of goods and services.

Despite the increase, inflation remained below the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4percent.

Food Prices Push Inflation Higher

The rise in retail inflation was mainly attributed to higher prices of food items during the month.

Food inflation plays a major role in India's overall inflation trend because food products account for a significant share of household spending, particularly in rural areas.

Prices of vegetables, fruits, cereals and other essential items often influence the overall CPI reading.

Economists said seasonal factors and fluctuations in supply can affect food prices, leading to changes in headline inflation.

Still Within RBI Comfort Zone

Although inflation moved higher in May, it continued to remain within the RBI's comfort range of 2-6percent.

The central bank closely monitors inflation while deciding interest rates and monetary policy measures.

A lower inflation environment generally supports consumer spending and economic growth while helping maintain purchasing power.

Market to Watch Future Trend

Going forward, inflation trends will depend on food prices, monsoon progress, global commodity movements and domestic demand conditions.

Market participants will closely track upcoming inflation readings to assess whether the increase seen in May was temporary or part of a broader trend.

The latest data provides an important indicator for policymakers as they evaluate economic conditions and future policy decisions.