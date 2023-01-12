Retail inflation further slows down to 5.72%, stays below RBI tolerance level for 2nd straight month

Twitter @sethia_b

After staying above the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance level for three quarters, the retail inflation in India has stayed below the 6 per cent band for the second straight month. Thanks to a reduction in food prices, the consumer price index for December remained at 5.72 per cent, which was lower than 5.88 per cent in November.

Food inflation, which makes up 40 per cent of the consumer price index because of its importance in household expenses, went down from 4.67 per cent to 4.1 per cent. The retail inflation is also lower than estimates from economists, who had expected CPI for December to be 5.9 per cent.

Vegetable inflation contracted by more than 15 per cent, while the same for cereals was almost 14 per cent. Although the RBI had maintained its inflation forecast for FY23 at 6.7 per cent last month, the falling CPI may lead to less aggressive interest rate hikes.