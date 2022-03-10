Mahindra ties up with Repos Energy; to cater to doorstep fuel delivery demand through their FURIO trucks

Repos Energy and Mahindra’s Truck and Bus Division (MTB), a part of the Mahindra Group, today announced a tie-up to cater to Doorstep Fuel Delivery demand through ready-made Fuel Bowser trucks or Repos Mobile Petrol Pumps.

Chetan Walunj, Co-Founder, Repos Energy said, “While the entire world is moving towards making things easily accessible by going mobile, the doorstep diesel delivery in India has eased the way fuel was being delivered in the country. Bringing diesel on wheels through mobile petrol pumps has been one of our major accomplishments, and with the support of Mahindra for procuring the chassis, we want to reach each and every corner of India and revolutionize the distribution of all kinds of energy in future.”

Aditi Bhosale Walunj, Co-founder, Repos Energy, said, “We designed the Repos Mobile Fuel Pump, an innovative fuel pump on wheels that is capable of bridging the supply-demand gap and bringing bulk diesel deliveries right to the customer’s doorstep. The Fuel Bowser unit includes the features like Double dispensing units, a Power Take-Off unit, Smart fuel level sensors, Brake interlock mechanism, Remote throttle, intelligent geo-fencing, easy-to-use Repos App.”

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said, “In association with Repos Energy, we are introducing a compelling product offering to cater to the emerging need of industries and do our bit towards the nation-building”.

Jalaj Gupta, Business Head – Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said, “Mahindra’s range of Light and the intermediate commercial vehicle come with their inherent advantages to make it a perfect fit for Fuel Bowser operation and ensure profitability. Mahindra FURIO offers guaranteed higher mileage."

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 07:04 PM IST