Reports of Tesla executives visiting India revive hope for its arrival in the country

Representational image

Elon Musk's Tesla is probably a pioneer in the global electric vehicle industry, but more than a decade after it hit the road, the brand is yet to drive into India. Although India's electric vehicle market surged by 223 per cent in 2022 alone, and is steered by only five carmakers, Tesla's entry hit a roadblock when it failed to reach an agreement on import duty with the government.

But as Tesla, like other major brands, seeks to diversify its manufacturing and supply chain beyond China, its senior executives will visit India this week.

Does Tesla plan to make in India?

According to a Bloomberg report, the Tesla top brass will also meet people from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, among other government representatives.

The idea is to locally source the components, which will be used for assembling Tesla cars in India, and to open up a growing EV market for the brand.

Read Also Elon Musk's Tesla forced to recall over 1 million EVs in China over safety concerns

Mutually beneficial proposition