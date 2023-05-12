Elon Musk's Tesla forced to recall over 1 million EVs in China over safety concerns

Image credit: Wikipedia

Elon Musk's first claim to fame Tesla is still the first brand to come to mind when electric cars are mentioned, but it has also been involved in crashes caused by autopilot and cameras recording private garages. Several Chinese apps, smartphone brands and other firms have faced restrictions and bans in the US as well as India over security and privacy issues.

Now Tesla has been forced to recall more than a million of its cars manufactured in China, because of potential safety risks.

Setback for expansion in China?

Tesla produces two million vehicles a year at its plant in Shanghai, which marked the firm's entry into China.

The big recall comes a month after the EV maker was planning to scale up its investments in the country.

According to China's market regulator, Tesla will be pulling back the cars, both imported and made in the country, due to management rules about deficient vehicles.

Not a first for Tesla