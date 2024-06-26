Repair Damaged Hair - Bond Repair Products |

New Delhi (India), June 26: Are you stuck with damaged hair? Signs of damaged hair are dry, brittle hair that is prone to breakage. It can seem like a dead end, but it is not. If you take the right approach and use the right products, your hair can get a new life. “Love Beauty and Planet Olive oil range is specially designed to tackle damaged hair,” says Soumi Sarkar, Group Lead R&D at Love Beauty and Planet, Hindustan Unilever.

So let’s deal with damaged hair step by step, product by product.

Understanding Hair Damage

Hair damage can arise from several sources:

Heat Styling: Tools like dryers and irons weaken hair.

Chemical Treatments: Processes such as dyeing and perming remove moisture and proteins.

Environmental Factors: Sun, pollution, and weather can lead to dryness and damage.

Poor Hair Care Practices: Over-washing and harsh shampoos also contribute to hair issues.

Effective Strategies To Repair Damaged Hair

Deep Conditioning Treatments

Intense hydration from deep conditioning treatments can restore moisture and reduce breakage, enhancing hair health and manageability.

Bond Repair Treatments

These treatments fix broken bonds caused by heat and chemicals. Regular use can significantly improve hair health, offering both immediate and long-term benefits.

Gentle Hair Care Products

Using shampoos and conditioners with olive oil can gently cleanse and nourish your hair. Olive oil helps maintain natural hair oils, improving softness and manageability.

Minimize Heat and Chemical Exposure

Reduce the use of heat styling tools and chemical treatments. Opt for air-drying and use heat protectant sprays when necessary.

Environmental Protection

Wear hats to protect from the sun and use UV protection products. Always rinse your hair after exposure to chlorine or saltwater.

Product Recommendations From Love Beauty & Planet

Bond Repair Range

“The bond repair range is designed to repair and strengthen damaged hair,” says the expert. This range includes products that build new bonds, nourish hair and strengthen it from within. This range is special because it helps reverse damage caused by heat styling, chemical treatment, hair coloring, pollution and UV exposure.

Olive Oil Hair Mask

Olive oil is rich in nutrients like proteins, lipids and vitamins A, C and E. These are known to strengthen and nourish hair. The olive oil hair mask reverses damage in just one wash.* It penetrates into hair fiber to build new bonds and helps damage protection up to 10 washes.* You can get visibly stronger hair in just one wash.* For best results, apply the mask twice a week, focusing on the mid-lengths and ends of your hair. Let it stay on your hair for 2-5 minutes and rinse it off.

Olive Oil Shampo

Olive oil shampoo is a daily damage repair shampoo. The glucose-based technology in the shampoo penetrates hair fibres and builds new bonds. The nature-powered bond multiplier technology strengthens broken inner bonds. The shampoo reverses 3x damage in just one wash.* It improves hair strength by 50% in one wash.*

Olive Oil Conditioner

Enriched with bond repair technology, the Olive oil conditioner nourishes dry and damaged hair. 90% women felt the difference in just 1 week.* The formulation is made with Peptide complex which is a rich source of 22 amino acids, derived from pea peptide and wheat protein. The protein-rich technology helps in rebuilding damaged bonds and promoting hair strength. The conditioner increases hair shine by up to 50% in one wash.*

Our paraben-free conditioners are designed to nourish hair deeply with their nature-powered ingredients. They contain ethically sourced fragrances which make the entire hair care experience pleasant.

Conclusion

Repairing damaged hair requires a combination of the right products and healthy hair care practices. Deep conditioning treatments like an olive oil hair mask, using bond repair products, and opting for gentle, nourishing hair care products can help restore your hair’s health. By protecting your hair from further damage and providing it with the necessary care, you can achieve stronger, healthier, and more beautiful hair.

*based on consumer study, 2024

